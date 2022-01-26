American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $197.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.