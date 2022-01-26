American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $210.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. 118,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

