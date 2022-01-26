American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $210.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.79. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
