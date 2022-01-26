American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $210.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.79. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.