American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

