American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
