American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Increased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

AXP stock opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

