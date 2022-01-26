American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $204.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

