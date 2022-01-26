American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

