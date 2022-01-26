American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of American International Group worth $726,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

