Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.