Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

