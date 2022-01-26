Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.79. The stock had a trading volume of 929,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.06 and its 200 day moving average is $284.93. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.38.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

