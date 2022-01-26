AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-$10.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.500-$10.800 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABC opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

