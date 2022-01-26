AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. 7,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,158. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

