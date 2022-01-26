AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $135.54. 10,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,158. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.