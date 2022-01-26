Amia Capital LLP Invests $1.26 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.3% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

