Amon Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $3,769.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006110 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

