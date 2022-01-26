AmonD 1-Day Volume Tops $5,562.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,562.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

