AmonD Hits One Day Volume of $334.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $334.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

