Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 153,132 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

APH traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $77.82. 48,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.