Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Amphenol stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. 113,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

