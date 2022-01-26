Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00014032 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $51.97 million and $24.34 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,272,634 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

