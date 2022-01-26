Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) received a C$1.30 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ANX remained flat at $C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,774. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$107.92 million and a PE ratio of -19.67.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
