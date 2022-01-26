Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) received a C$1.30 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ANX remained flat at $C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,774. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$107.92 million and a PE ratio of -19.67.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

