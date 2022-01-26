Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BSY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. 1,202,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 287,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 149,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.