Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $333.68 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

