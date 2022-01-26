Analysts Anticipate HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

