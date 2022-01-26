Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $780.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.20 million and the highest is $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.94.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

