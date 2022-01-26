Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Lennar posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $15.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,206. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

