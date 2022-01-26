Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $55.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.18 million. Phreesia reported sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $211.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,656 shares of company stock valued at $833,110. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

