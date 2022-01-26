Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report $531.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.