Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $330.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.21 million and the highest is $333.20 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,654,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $118.03 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

