Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 932,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,632. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

