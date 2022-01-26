Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post sales of $91.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the highest is $95.22 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $301.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $305.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celsius by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 554,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $49,910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 401.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

