Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CWAN traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 830,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,707,834 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

