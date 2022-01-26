Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.