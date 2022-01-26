Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $15.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AJX opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

