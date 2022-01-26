Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

