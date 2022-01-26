Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

