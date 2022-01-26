Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 1,488,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.