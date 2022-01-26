Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.18 Million

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $344.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

