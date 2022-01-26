Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.18 Million

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $344.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.