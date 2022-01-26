Analysts Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

S traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 70,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.