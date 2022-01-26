Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $374.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.20 million to $387.54 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 151,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000.

VIRT stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

