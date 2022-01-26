Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schrödinger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schrödinger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

SDGR opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

