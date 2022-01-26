Analysts Offer Predictions for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($4.99) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 89bio by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

