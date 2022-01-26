Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (ACO.X, AGF.B, AGI, ANX, AOT, ASTL, ATA, ATGFF, BA, BTO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Get ATCO Ltd alerts:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) was given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.65 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) was given a C$17.50 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $275.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$172.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$170.00 to C$172.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$150.00 to C$158.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$173.00 to C$165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price reduced by Aegis from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$11.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.60 to C$1.20.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.10.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$43.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $44.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($228.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.