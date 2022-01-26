Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (ATLKY, BASFY, CODYY, DBOEY, EADSY, ERIC, HCMLY, KBCSY, KGSPY, LOGI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 675 to SEK 568. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Copco AB alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to €174.60 ($198.41).

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to SEK 125. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 123 to SEK 125. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from SEK 95 to SEK 96.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 59 to CHF 58. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68).

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 114 to CHF 107.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00).

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 110.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €200.00 ($227.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 375 to CHF 360.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to €3.40 ($3.86).

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91).

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.