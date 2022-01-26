Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TPI Composites (TPIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC):

1/20/2022 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/20/2022 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00.

1/12/2022 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/10/2022 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

12/16/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $84,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

