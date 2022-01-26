Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Li-Cycle (LICY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY):

1/13/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

1/13/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00.

1/7/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

12/21/2021 – Li-Cycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

12/2/2021 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

LICY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,974. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

