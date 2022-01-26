Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Li-Cycle (LICY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY):
- 1/13/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 1/13/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/21/2021 – Li-Cycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/2/2021 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
LICY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,974. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.
