Analyzing Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 34.51

Echo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Echo Therapeutics and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Risk and Volatility

Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.82, meaning that its share price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats Echo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

