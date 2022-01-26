Analyzing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares On Track Innovations and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.22 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.23 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.59 $344.96 million $1.49 11.66

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

