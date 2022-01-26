Analyzing OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $5.48 million 119.55 -$41.79 million N/A N/A OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($1.16) -0.74

Silence Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silence Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silence Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.26%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,175.51%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A OncoSec Medical N/A -102.83% -70.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. It designs short interfering RNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company is developing various product candidates, including SLN360, which is Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. It has a collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

